Tuesday, August 20, 2024
     
This Jio recharge plan worth Rs 198 offer unlimited 5G data for 14 days: Details here

Jio has come up with a half-month recharge plan which offers unlimited 5G data- providing 2 GB of 4G data per day, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for the next 14 days.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2024 16:47 IST
Jio
Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 198, which offers unlimited 5G data access and will be valid for 14 days. This plan is considered as the most affordable option from the telecom player which also includes unlimited 5G data, along with additional benefits. Here is a closer look at what the plan offers and how could it be better when compared to the other options.

Plan details and benefits

The new Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan will provide 2 GB of 4G data per day, along with unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day which will be a validity of 14 days.

jio

Image Source : JIOJio Rs 198

In addition to these basic features, the plan will further include access to Jio’s suite of apps, which will include JioTV, JioCloud and JioCinema, which will enhance the overall value for users.

Comparisons with the existing Jio plans

While the Rs 198 recharge plan is the cheapest and has been offered by Jio for unlimited 5G data, it comes with 14-day validity which may require users to certainly recharge more frequently. 

For users who are looking for a monthly plan with similar benefits, Jio offers a Rs 349 plan with unlimited 5G data, 2 GB of 4G data per day, and a 28-day validity. 

Recharging the Rs 198 plan twice a month would cost Rs 396- which is slightly more than the existing Rs 349 plan- making it a little expensive option for those who prefer a longer validity period.

How to recharge the Jio number with the new plan?

  • Users can recharge with the Rs 198 plan through the MyJio app or other prepaid recharge platforms. 
  • However, it is important to note that platforms like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe may charge an additional convenience fee ranging from Re 1 to Rs 3, while the MyJio app does not impose any extra charges.

Comparison with Airtel’s 5G plan

When compared to Airtel’s most affordable 5G plan, which costs Rs 379 per month, Jio’s Rs 198 plan is slightly more expensive when compared on a per-month basis if recharged twice. 

Jio

Image Source : REUTERSJio

However, Airtel’s plan offers a full month of validity, while Jio’s recent offering is an equivalent plan which has a 28-day cycle. Users with existing plans that offer less than 2 GB of data can also opt for add-on packs to experience 5G speeds on both Jio and Airtel networks.

ALSO READ: How to seamlessly transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone: Guide

ALSO READ: Instagram testing new vertical feed for profiles: Know more about the upcoming changes

