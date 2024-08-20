How to seamlessly transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone: Guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

Shifting from Android to iOS might be a fun activity but if your communication is based majorly on WhatsApp, then it could be troublesome. Migrating your chat history from an Android device to an iPhone could look daunting but not anymore. As per the recent updates, Meta has made this process relatively smooth and easier for transferring chats without losing data.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you smoothly transition your WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone.

Prerequisites for transferring WhatsApp Chats

Before you begin the transfer process, you need to make sure to do the following:

Android Requirements : Your Android device must be running Android OS 5.0 or above.

: Your Android device must be running Android OS 5.0 or above. iPhone Requirements : The iPhone should have iOS 15.5 or later installed.

: The iPhone should have iOS 15.5 or later installed. Download Move to iOS: Install the ‘Move to iOS’ app from the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

Since the transfer process might take some time, especially if you have a large WhatsApp backup, you need to make sure that your Android phone and iPhone are connected to a power source or have at least 60 per cent battery life. Furthermore, both the devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network or your Android smartphone which could connect to the iPhone’s custom hotspot for a smoother transfer.

A step-by-step guide to transferring WhatsApp Chats

1. Download and Set the Move to iOS App:

Image Source : FILEMove to iOS app

On your Android phone, download the Move to iOS app from the Google Play Store.

Connect wifi connecting Location permission location App usage data Terms and conditions Agree the TnC enter the code Move to iOS

Open the app and follow the on-screen instructions until you reach the code entry screen.

2. Connect Your Android and iPhone:

On your iPhone, start the setup process until you reach the "Apps & Data" screen.

Select "Move Data from Android," and a code will appear on your iPhone screen.

Image Source : FILE enter the code

Enter this code into your Android phone's Move to iOS app.

3. Begin WhatsApp Data Transfer:

After entering the code, tap "Continue" and follow the instructions.

On the transfer data screen, select "WhatsApp."

Image Source : FILE Move to iOS

On your Android phone, tap "Get Started" to begin exporting your WhatsApp data.

Once the export is complete, tap "Next" to return to the Move to iOS app and continue the transfer.

4. Complete the Transfer on iPhone:

After the transfer is complete, open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone.

Log in with your registered phone number and tap "Start".

Wait for the transfer to finish, and your WhatsApp chats will appear on your iPhone.

