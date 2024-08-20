Tuesday, August 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. How to seamlessly transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone: Guide

How to seamlessly transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone: Guide

Shifting your WhatsApp chat from Android to iOS might be troublesome and you can do the needful easily with the help of one simple application. Here is a quick guide to help you transfer chats without losing data.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2024 14:50 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

Shifting from Android to iOS might be a fun activity but if your communication is based majorly on WhatsApp, then it could be troublesome. Migrating your chat history from an Android device to an iPhone could look daunting but not anymore. As per the recent updates, Meta has made this process relatively smooth and easier for transferring chats without losing data. 

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you smoothly transition your WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone.

Prerequisites for transferring WhatsApp Chats

Before you begin the transfer process, you need to make sure to do the following:

  • Android Requirements: Your Android device must be running Android OS 5.0 or above.
  • iPhone Requirements: The iPhone should have iOS 15.5 or later installed.
  • Download Move to iOS: Install the ‘Move to iOS’ app from the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

Since the transfer process might take some time, especially if you have a large WhatsApp backup, you need to make sure that your Android phone and iPhone are connected to a power source or have at least 60 per cent battery life. Furthermore, both the devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network or your Android smartphone which could connect to the iPhone’s custom hotspot for a smoother transfer.

A step-by-step guide to transferring WhatsApp Chats

1. Download and Set the Move to iOS App:

India Tv - move to ios,

Image Source : FILEMove to iOS app

  • On your Android phone, download the Move to iOS app from the Google Play Store.

wifi - India Tv
Connect wifi
connecting - India Tv
connecting
file - India Tv
Location permission
location - India Tv
location
App usage - India Tv
App usage data
Terms and conditions - India Tv
Terms and conditions
file - India Tv
Agree the TnC
code - India Tv
enter the code
ios - India Tv
Move to iOS

  • Open the app and follow the on-screen instructions until you reach the code entry screen.

2. Connect Your Android and iPhone:

Related Stories
WhatsApp to stop working on 35 smartphones: Backup your chats now

WhatsApp to stop working on 35 smartphones: Backup your chats now

WhatsApp chats: How to hide private chats without any hint

WhatsApp chats: How to hide private chats without any hint

WhatsApp to introduce real-time voice conversations with Meta AI

WhatsApp to introduce real-time voice conversations with Meta AI

WhatsApp testing Avatar feature in profile section: All you need to know

WhatsApp testing Avatar feature in profile section: All you need to know

WhatsApp to introduce ‘Blue Tick’ mark for Business Accounts, replacing the green badge

WhatsApp to introduce ‘Blue Tick’ mark for Business Accounts, replacing the green badge

WhatsApp introduces event end-time feature for Community Chats: All you need to know

WhatsApp introduces event end-time feature for Community Chats: All you need to know

WhatsApp to allow users to change chat bubble colour: Here's how

WhatsApp to allow users to change chat bubble colour: Here's how

WhatsApp brings Custom Sticker creation with Meta AI: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp brings Custom Sticker creation with Meta AI: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp to add Spam Blocker for unknown accounts: How will it work?

WhatsApp to add Spam Blocker for unknown accounts: How will it work?

  • On your iPhone, start the setup process until you reach the "Apps & Data" screen.
  • Select "Move Data from Android," and a code will appear on your iPhone screen.
  • India Tv - code
    Image Source : FILEenter the code
  • Enter this code into your Android phone's Move to iOS app.

3. Begin WhatsApp Data Transfer:

  • After entering the code, tap "Continue" and follow the instructions.
  • On the transfer data screen, select "WhatsApp."
  • India Tv - ios
    Image Source : FILEMove to iOS
  • On your Android phone, tap "Get Started" to begin exporting your WhatsApp data.
  • Once the export is complete, tap "Next" to return to the Move to iOS app and continue the transfer.

4. Complete the Transfer on iPhone:

  • After the transfer is complete, open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone.
  • Log in with your registered phone number and tap "Start".
  • Wait for the transfer to finish, and your WhatsApp chats will appear on your iPhone.

ALSO READ: This BSNL plan offers 105 days of unlimited calling and 2GB daily data

ALSO READ: Bought your first iPhone? 7 things that you must do

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement