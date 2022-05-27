Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bought your first iPhone? 7 things that you must do

You must be very excited. But an Apple iPhone is a task for those who have been full-time Android smartphone users. There is so much to do with that single button!

Activating New iPhone

The first iPhone switch is certainly very technical though, and you might take some time to get used to it. We bring to you a few basics which you must get to know once you get your first iPhone. Here you go:

When you get your first iPhone, the very first thing you do is activate your smartphone. The basic setup process will activate your handset to let you choose the basic settings for using features like Find My iPhone, FaceTime, iMessage, and other related tools.

Apple ID

Very first thing is to get your sim in your new iPhone and to have access to the iTunes Store or App Store, you have to have an Apple ID first which is further known as an iTunes account.

You can create the account free of cost. The account enables you to further buy various apps, movies, music, and more from the App store.

Also, Apple ID will enable you to have the access to a number of features like iCloud, iMessage, Find My iPhone, Apple Music, FaceTime, and many other features of the iPhone.

If you wish to skip creating an Apple ID, you can, but then you will not be able to do anything besides sending and receiving calls.

Install iTunes

iTunes is considered to be the tool which enables you to add and remove music, photos, video, apps, and more from your iPhone. another must-have app on your handset to have easy access to your inventory.

Sync and Set Up your iPhone

Once the iTunes is set up, you may plug your iPhone into your computer and start loading it with content- music, ebooks, movies, photos, etc. the feature will also enable you to rearrange your app icons, and create folders as well.

Also, if you are syncing with a USB cable, you could change the settings and sync over Wi-Fi as well. furthermore, you can use iCloud to avoid cable syncing.

Configure iCloud

And to do the wireless transfer of files, you need to configure iCloud first. And it is a must to mention that using an iPhone gets much easier when you have iCloud on more than one computer or mobile device. This way your apps, music, or other data could be synced evenly.

Find My iPhone- Setup on the new iPhone

This feature is a great usable feature indeed for the iPhone user. This feature of iCloud enables you to use the iPhone's built-in GPS to pinpoint its location on a map. You're going to be glad you have this if your iPhone ever goes lost or gets stolen.

Set Up Touch ID or Face ID

Alike android devices, here in your iPhone you may use your Touch ID like setting up a fingerprint scanner which is built-in on the Home button (for iPhone 5S, 6 series, 6S series, 7, 8 series and in some of the iPads device).

Face ID recognition is another security feature to keep your device locked, and it unlocks accordingly just like it works with your android handsets.

These are a couple of features to get started with your new iPhone to get familiar. Stay tuned to know all that further you can do with your new iPhone.