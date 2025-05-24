This BSNL recharge keeps SIM active for 395 days with unlimited benefits: Details BSNL recharge plan under Rs 2,400 offers 395 days of unlimited calling, 2GB daily data, 100 SMS per day and access to 350+ live TV channels via BiTV. Ideal for users seeking long-term connectivity without frequent recharges, this plan helps keep your BSNL SIM active for over a year.

New Delhi:

BSNL, the government-owned telecom service provider, has launched an economical recharge plan with a long validity period of 395 days. Targeted at its over 9 crore users, this new recharge plan will cost Rs 2,399 and is reportedly designed for those who want an uninterrupted service and long-term benefits, without frequent recharges.

Unlimited calling, daily data and more

The plan includes unlimited free voice calling across all networks, including free national roaming. In addition, users get 2GB of high-speed data per day and 100 SMS daily. After the 2GB daily limit is exhausted, users can still enjoy unlimited internet at a reduced speed of 40kbps.

With 395 days of service, users will receive a total of 790GB of high-speed data throughout the plan's duration. This makes it one of the most affordable and long-lasting prepaid plans in the market today.

Free access to BiTV and OTT content

BSNL is also offering free access to BiTV with this recharge plan. Through BiTV, users can watch more than 350 live TV channels and enjoy a variety of OTT content without any extra charges.

BSNL’s 5G trial and network expansion

In other developments, BSNL is expected to begin its 5G trials in June in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The company is also strengthening its 4G network infrastructure, having installed over 84,000 new towers, with a target of reaching 1 lakh soon.

With these steps, BSNL is positioning itself as a strong contender in the telecom space, offering value-packed plans and preparing for the next-generation network rollout.

BSNL also offers another recharge plan, which comes at a discounted price of Rs 997. This plan will be valid for 160 days and offer unlimited voice calling on all networks, 2GB high-speed data per day (with a total of 320GB of data) and 100 free SMS per day.