WhatsApp rolls out new Group Voice Chat feature: No more typing, just talk! WhatsApp has introduced a new group voice chat tool, making conversations more seamless and hands-free. Now, users can talk directly in group chats without typing. The feature, initially available for large groups, is being rolled out to all group sizes on Android and iOS.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, the world's most popular instant messaging app with more than 3.5 billion users globally, is once again upgrading your chatting experience. The platform has officially launched a new voice chat tool for group conversations, which aims towards making communication faster and more interactive.

What's new: Talk, don’t type!

Gone are the days when you had to type lengthy messages in a group chat. With WhatsApp’s new voice chat tool, users will be able to speak directly into the group and share messages without typing. This tool will further aim at hands-free, real-time voice interaction with friends, family and colleagues, enhancing how group conversations are managed. Also, rather than calling individually

Available for all group sizes

Initially launched for large WhatsApp groups, the voice chat tool is now being rolled out for all types of group sizes, from small groups of 2-4 members to larger communities with over 100 participants. This means that no matter the size of your group, everyone can now join a live group voice conversation instantly.

Gradual rollout for Android and iOS

WhatsApp has begun rolling out this feature in phases, so if it hasn’t reached your phone yet, keep an eye on future updates. The feature will be available for both Android and iOS users, ensuring broad compatibility across all devices.

Voice Notes vs Voice Chat

Unlike traditional voice notes that are sent individually, this tool lets members break into an active voice chat, making it more like a real-time group call without needing to initiate one separately. It’s perfect for quick updates, discussions, or fun conversations.

With this new feature, WhatsApp continues its mission to make digital communication more natural and efficient. Whether you're managing a work team or planning a trip with friends, the group voice chat tool is set to change how we interact on messaging apps.