These settings will allow only priority calls while you sleep: Here's how to enable them

Ensuring a consistent sleep schedule is crucial for overall well-being. Often, our sleep is disrupted by incoming calls, and although we can use the "Do Not Disturb" (DND) mode on our smartphones, it might block important calls and messages. Imagine a feature that could automatically activate DND at a specific time and then turn it off after your first alarm, while still allowing priority contacts to reach you.

Thankfully, Android offers a solution to all these challenges. It includes a scheduling option within the DND mode, enabling users to set specific times for DND activation. Additionally, it allows DND to be disabled after the first alarm, providing great convenience. Moreover, you can set priority contacts to bypass the DND mode, ensuring you don't miss important calls or messages.

If you're intrigued by this feature and want to learn how to use it, here's a detailed guide on setting up a sleep schedule in the Do Not Disturb mode:

A step-by-step guide on how to set up sleep schedule in Do Not Disturb mode

1. Go to "Settings" and locate "Do Not Disturb."

Image Source : FILEHow to set up sleep schedule in Do Not Disturb mode

2. Within the options, select "Do Not Disturb."

Image Source : FILEHow to set up sleep schedule in Do Not Disturb mode

3. Under "General," navigate to "Schedules."

Image Source : FILEHow to set up sleep schedule in Do Not Disturb mode

4. Tap on "Sleeping" within the "Schedules" and adjust the timing according to your sleep schedule.

Image Source : FILEHow to set up sleep schedule in Do Not Disturb mode

5. You can also add more schedule types by tapping on "Add more."

6. Under "Do Not Disturb behaviour," set priorities for calls and message

Image Source : FILEHow to set up sleep schedule in Do Not Disturb mode

7. Also ensure the ‘Alarm can override end time’ toggle is enabled and you're all set.

By following these steps, you can automatically activate DND mode on your Android smartphone, ensuring a peaceful night's sleep without missing important notifications.

