PM Modi to participate in 25th anniversary of 'Jahan-e-Khusrau' festival on February 28: Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the grand Sufi music festival, Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025, on Friday at around 7:30 pm at New Delhi's Sunder Nursery. The grand Sufi music festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Prime Minister Modi has been a strong proponent of promoting the diverse art and culture of the country. In line with this, he will participate in Jahan-e-Khusrau, an international festival dedicated to Sufi music, poetry, and dance, according to a press release.

The festival is bringing together artists from across the world to celebrate the legacy of Amir Khusrau. Organized by the Rumi Foundation, the festival, started by renowned filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali in 2001, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year and will be held from February 28 to March 2.

During the festival, the Prime Minister will also visit the TEH Bazaar (TEH - The Exploration of the Handmade), which will feature One District-One Product crafts and other exquisite artifacts from across the country, along with short films on handicrafts and handlooms, among other items.

About Jahan-e-Khusrau festival

The iconic Jahan-e-Khusrau festival was founded by renowned filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali in 2001. Organised by the Rumi Foundation, the festival will take place from February 28 to March 2.

Over the past 25 years, Jahan-e-Khusrau has hosted 30 editions worldwide, evolving into more than just a festival -- it has become a cultural movement, reviving and reinterpreting the mystical traditions of Rumi, Amir Khusrau, Baba Bulleh Shah, Lalleshwari, and other revered Sufi saints.

