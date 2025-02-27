Yogi announces Rs 10,000 bonus to sanitation workers at Mahakumbh, Rs 16,000 minimum wage from April Mahakumbh: Yogi Adityanath said the UP government is going to ensure that from April, a minimum wage of Rs 16,000 will be provided to the sanitation workers and the temporary health workers will be given direct bank transfers.

After the 45-day-long Mahakumbh came to a conclusion, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced Rs 10,000 bonus to the sanitation and health workers at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. He further stated that the UP government is going to ensure that from April, a minimum wage of Rs 16,000 will be provided to the sanitation workers and the temporary health workers will be given direct bank transfers and all of them will be linked to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for health coverage.

"Our government has decided to provide Rs 10,000 bonus to the sanitation and health workers at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. We are going to ensure that from April, a minimum wage of Rs 16,000 will be provided to the sanitation workers... Temporary health workers will be given direct bank transfers and all of them will be linked to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for health coverage, ensuring better welfare and support,” he said.

The chief minister stated that all the employees will get the benefits of Jan Arogya Bima by linking it to Ayushman Yojana.

Yogi Adityanath also honoured sanitation and health workers in Prayagraj for their role in the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh 2025, distributing certificates under the Swachh Kumbh Kosh and Ayushman Yojana and later joining them for lunch along with Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya to acknowledge their efforts.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi and members of his cabinet participated in a cleanliness drive at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister thanked the people of Prayagraj and all those who contributed to the smooth organization of Maha Kumbh 2025. He said, "I thank the people of Prayagraj--those who, for the last two months, treated this event (Maha Kumbh) as their own. I can understand that the city has a population of 20-25 lakh, and one can imagine the situation when 5-8 crore people arrived at one time."

Highlighting the scale of the event, CM Yogi stated, "Such a huge gathering has never happened anywhere in the world. A total of 66.30 crore devotees participated, yet there was no incident of kidnapping, loot, or any such crime. The opposition couldn't find a single such case, even with binoculars or a microscope. They left no chance to spread misinformation. A historic event of this magnitude made them uneasy. On Mauni Amavasya alone, 8 crore devotees gathered, but the opposition continued spreading falsehoods and used disrespectful language. They even tried to malign Prayagraj by showing unrelated videos from elsewhere."