Tecno Pova Slim 5G debuts for under Rs 20,000, featuring unique camera and impressive specs

Tecno has launched its thinnest phone to date, the Pova Slim 5G. This new device from the Chinese company is just 5.95mm thin and features a unique camera design on the back. The phone also comes with advanced features like the Ella AI Assistant, an IP64 rating, and the ability to make calls without a network.

Tecno Pova Slim India price and availability

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G is available in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs 19,999. It will be sold in three colors: Cool Black, Sky Blue, and Slim White. The phone goes on sale starting September 8th on the e-commerce website Amazon and through offline retail channels.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G specifications

Tecno Pova Slim Features Display 6.78-inch, 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB Battery 5160mAh, 45W Camera 50MP + 2MP, 13MP OS Android 15, HiOS 15

Display: The phone features a large 6.78-inch, 1.5K curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Processor & Storage: It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor.

The phone offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

Cameras: The unique rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 13MP front camera.

Battery: The Pova Slim 5G is equipped with a powerful 5160mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging.

Software and AI Features: The phone runs on the HiOS 15 operating system, which is based on Android 15. It includes a suite of AI features such as the Ella AI Assistant, AI Call Assistant, AI Writing, AI Image Editing, and advanced privacy options.

