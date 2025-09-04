Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra tablets arrive with advanced AI capabilities The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra have been launched in the global market, including India. These premium tablets from Samsung come with Galaxy AI features, a large battery, and an expansive display.

New Delhi:

Samsung has officially launched its new flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Unveiled at a recent Galaxy event, the new models feature premium AI capabilities along with a powerful 11,600mAh battery, a large display, and up to 1TB of storage. Notably, Samsung did not release a '+' model in this year's premium tablet series, unlike the previous Galaxy Tab S10 lineup which included a Standard, Plus, and Ultra version.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra price and variants

The standard Galaxy Tab S11 is available in three storage configurations:

12GB RAM + 128GB starting at $800 (approximately Rs 70,400)

12GB RAM + 256GB

12GB RAM + 512GB

The Galaxy S11 Ultra is also offered in three variants:

12GB RAM + 256GB starting at $1,200 (approximately Rs 1.05 lakh)

12GB RAM + 512GB

16GB RAM + 1TB

Both tablets are available in gray and silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series specifications

Galaxy Tab S11 Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Display 11-inch, 120Hz 14.6-inch, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Storage 12GB, 512GB 16GB, 1TB Battery 8400mAh, 45W 11600mAh, 45W Camera 13MP + 8MP, 12MP 13MP, 12MP OS Android 16, OneUI8 Android 16, OneUI8

Display: The standard model features an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the Ultra model boasts a larger 14.6-inch screen. Both models support a 120Hz high refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits.

Processor & Storage: Both tablets are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor and offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, which can be expanded to 2TB.

Cameras: Both models are equipped with a 13MP rear camera and a 12MP selfie camera. The Ultra model adds a dual rear camera setup with an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Operating System: The tablets run on OneUI 16, which is based on Android 8.

Additional Features: The tablets come with S Pen support and have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Battery: The standard model has an 8,400mAh battery, while the Ultra model is equipped with a larger 11,600mAh battery. Both support 45W wired fast charging.

Connectivity: The tablets support both 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE arrives: A closer look at 4900mAh battery and flagship features