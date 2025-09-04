Samsung Galaxy S25 FE arrives: A closer look at 4900mAh battery and flagship features Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 FE in the global market, including India. This smartphone features advanced capabilities such as Galaxy AI, runs on Android 16, and is powered by a 4900mAh battery.

New Delhi:

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, the most affordable model in the S25 series, has been launched globally, including in India. This phone is a significant upgrade from last year's Galaxy S24 FE, with improvements to its processor and other features.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is available in three storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 8GB RAM + 512GB. It is available starting today, September 4th, in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White colours. The company has not yet announced the price.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features

Display: The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and Vision Booster technology.

Performance: It's powered by the Exynos 2400 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Battery: A large 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging, fast wireless charging, and wireless power-sharing capabilities keeps the phone running.

Operating System: This is Samsung's first phone to launch with Android 16 and OneUI 8. It also includes a free six-month subscription to the Google Gemini AI Pro plan.

Camera: The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12MP front camera.

Durability: The phone has an IP68 rating, making it resistant to water and dust.

