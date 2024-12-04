Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Flip 2 coming soon to India: Specs and features

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Flip 22 are coming soon to India

Tecno is gearing up to launch its Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 foldable smartphones in India. The devices that debuted in China in September 2024, are already listed on Amazon India. While the official launch date is yet to be announced, excitement is building as both models promise advanced features and sleek designs.

Phantom V Fold 2

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 will feature a 6.41-inch 3D curved outer display and a 7.85-inch flat foldable screen, striking a balance between a compact exterior and a large, immersive inner display. It boasts an aerospace-grade hinge tested for over 4 lakh folds and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover for added durability. Measuring 5.5mm when unfolded and 11.98mm when folded, the Phantom V Fold 2 is designed for portability without compromising performance. For photography, the device features three 50MP sensors, including a primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto sensor with 2x zoom. Two 32MP front-facing cameras on the cover and main screen ensure stunning selfies and video calls. The Phantom V Fold 2 is backed by a 5750mAh battery, supporting 70W wired charging and 15W wireless charging for fast and convenient power-ups. The device will be available in Karst Green and Rippling Blue- which are designed in collaboration with Spanish luxury brand Loewe—the smartphone exudes sophistication.

Phantom V Flip 2

The Phantom V Flip 2 will come in a 3.62-inch AMOLED cover screen and a 6.88-inch foldable AMOLED display- providing a balance between compactness and usability. With an aerospace-grade hinge tested for over 4 lakh folds and Corning Gorilla Glass 8 protection, the device is built to last. Available in Travertine Green and Moondust Grey, the Phantom V Flip 2 caters to modern aesthetics. On the camera front, the device will come with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP sensor on the inner screen, delivering high-quality photos and selfies. The device will be backed by a 4720mAh battery with 70W wired charging, ensuring quick and efficient recharges.

With these advanced foldable smartphones, Tecno is set to compete in India’s premium smartphone segment, offering innovative features and stylish designs.

