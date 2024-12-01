5 Most affordable BSNL recharge plans under Rs 100: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL

As we have witnessed how private telecom players like Airtel, Vi and Jio have been increasing the cost of their recharge plans, the state-run telecom company- BSNL continues to offer budget-friendly options for its users. BSNL is committed to providing affordable plans, with several options priced below Rs 100. These plans are perfect for users who are seeking value without compromising on services.

Here are the top 5 BSNL recharge plans which stand under the cost of Rs 100:

Rs 97 Plan: 2GB daily data with 15-day validity

This plan is valid for 15 days

It offers a total of 30GB of data (2GB of daily data). After the daily data limit expires, the speed will reduce to 40Kbps.

Unlimited free calling on any network

Rs 98 Plan: Extended validity of 18 days

It is valid for 18 days

It offers a total of 36GB data (2GB daily data)

Alike the recharge plan worth Rs 97 plan, this plan also internet speed drops to 40Kbps once the daily data cap is reached.

Rs 58 Plan: Perfect for short-term usage

For just Rs 58, users will get 7 days of validity with internet access.

Once the daily internet limit gets exhausted, the speed will drop down to 40Kbps.

This plan is ideal for users who need a temporary solution at an affordable price.

Rs 94 Plan: Best for heavy data users

This plan offers 3GB daily data for 30 days, totalling an impressive 90GB of data.

Users will further get 200 minutes for local and national calls.

It's a great option for those who are looking for significant data and calling benefits.

Rs 87 Plan: Budget Plan with Bonus Features

At Rs 87, this plan will provide 1GB daily high-speed data for 14 days, totalling 14GB of data.

It includes unlimited local and STD calling

It gives access to Hardy Mobile Games, making it a unique option for entertainment enthusiasts.

Why choose BSNL telecom services?

BSNL offers unmatched affordability and value for money in the telecom sector. With extended validity, significant data allowances, and calling benefits, these plans are ideal for users on a budget. If you're looking for a reliable and economical recharge, BSNL's options under Rs 100 are worth exploring.

