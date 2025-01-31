Tata Technologies confirms ransomware attack, IT services back online

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tata Technologies cyber attack

Tata Technologies has recently faced a significant cyber attack that led the company to halt all its IT services as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, the company has now fully restored these services. Tata Technologies has confirmed that the attack was a ransomware incident, which impacted numerous IT assets within the organization.

Service restoration

According to Money Control, Tata Technologies opted to suspend its IT services temporarily as a safety protocol. However, the company has announced that these services are now fully operational again. In their statement, they clarified that while some IT services were briefly suspended, client delivery services remained unaffected and continued to function smoothly.

Investigation underway

Tata Technologies is currently investigating the incident, enlisting experts to pinpoint the root cause of the attack. They have emphasized their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and data protection, assuring that they are taking all necessary steps to mitigate any potential risks.

Tata Technologies specializes in providing digital transformation and engineering services to global manufacturing clients and stands out as one of the largest engineering research and development (ER&D) service providers in the country. Notably, in September 2024, a serious fire incident occurred at Tata Electronics (TEPL) office in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which is currently under forensic investigation.

Rise in ransomware incidents in India

A recent report from security research firm CyberPeace highlighted a staggering 55 percent increase in ransomware attacks across India. Numerous companies have been targeted in the past year, including C-Edge Tech, which suffered a ransomware attack in July 2024. This breach affected the operations of 300 small banks served by the company, which provides services to 1,500 co-operative and regional banks throughout the country.

