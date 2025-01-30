Nothing confirms Phone 3a Series launch on March 4, to be sold via Flipkart in India

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone (2a) (representational image)

The Nothing Phone 3a Series is scheduled for unveiling on March 4, 2025. Nothing has announced the launch event for this smartphone series, which is expected to include a base model, the Nothing Phone 3a, along with a Pro variant. Various details regarding the upcoming handsets, including alleged hands-on images, have recently emerged online. Last year, Nothing introduced the Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus.

Nothing Phone 3a Series India launch date

In India, the Nothing Phone 3a series will be launched on March 4 at 3:30 PM IST, as confirmed in the latest Community Quarterly Update video. The smartphones will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart. The company has indicated that the devices in this lineup will feature an upgraded design and an upgraded camera, although the specific model names included in the series have not yet been confirmed. A recent report suggests that the launch will include the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro.

Nothing Phone 3a Series specifications (expect)

The Nothing Phone 3a is anticipated to be available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The Pro variant is expected to launch solely in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The device may be offered in black and white color options and reportedly has the model number A059. It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Alleged hands-on images of the Phone 3a have surfaced online.

In terms of camera specifications, the Nothing Phone 3a may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter on the rear. It is also expected to have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

