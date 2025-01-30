Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with 256GB storage gets 47 percent price cut, now available for Rs 844 per month

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy A54

This is a fantastic opportunity for smartphone buyers looking to make a purchase right now. E-commerce platforms are rolling out impressive discounts on premium devices. If you're interested in a Samsung smartphone, here’s some exciting news. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, the company’s flagship device, is currently available at a significantly reduced price on Flipkart. This is a great chance to snag a phone packed with excellent features at a bargain.

Samsung continues to impress customers with its range of mid-range flagship smartphones. If your budget falls between Rs 25,000 and 30,000, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a solid choice. The 256GB version of this smartphone is currently seeing a hefty discount. Normally priced at Rs 46000, you can now get it for nearly half that amount.

Massive Price Drop for Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (256GB)

To give you an idea, Flipkart has listed the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at Rs 45,999. However, during this sale, the price has been slashed by 47 percent. Thanks to this discount, you can grab this smartphone for just Rs 23,999. Plus, if you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can enjoy a 5 percent cashback offer.

If your budget is a bit tighter, don’t worry—you can also purchase it on EMI. Flipkart allows customers to take home this stylish smartphone for just Rs 844 per month. By taking advantage of all these offers, you could score this premium Samsung smartphone for a remarkable price.

Features of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G boasts a stunning 6.4-inch display, featuring an AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass for added durability.

It runs on Android 13 right out of the box, ensuring you have the latest software. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, allowing you to handle demanding tasks with ease.

For photography enthusiasts, it offers a triple camera setup with 50 + 12 + 5 megapixels, while a 32-megapixel camera on the front caters to your selfie and video calling needs. To keep everything running smoothly, the device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

ALSO READ: BSNL's 12-month free calling recharge plan puts pressure on Airtel, Vi's voice-only plans