Thursday, January 30, 2025
     
BSNL's 12-month free calling recharge plan puts pressure on Airtel, Vi's voice-only plans

As per TRAI's directive, Jio, Airtel, and VI have recently introduced voice-only plans for customers that do not include data. However, a low-cost plan from the government-owned BSNL has posed a challenge to the offerings from Jio, Airtel, and VI.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published : Jan 30, 2025 12:45 IST, Updated : Jan 30, 2025 13:03 IST
BSNL 365-day rechareg plan
Image Source : FILE BSNL 365-day rechareg plan

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed telecom companies to introduce affordable plans that exclude data. In response to this, Jio, Airtel, and Vi have rolled out budget-friendly recharge options. Moreover, BSNL, the government telecom provider, has its own low-cost, data-free plan for many days. However, a recent regular plan from BSNL is stirring up competition, creating challenges for Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

BSNL poses a challenge for rivals

While Jio, Airtel, and Vi have launched voice-only plans, many of these options still come with a hefty price tag that might not sit well with ordinary users. If you find the latest voice-only offers from these private telecom companies expensive, BSNL's Rs 1198 plan could bring some much-needed relief. It appears that BSNL's offering is becoming a significant concern for Jio and Airtel.

BSNL’s affordable plan is making waves

If you’ve grown weary of pricey recharge plans, BSNL's Rs 1198 option might just be the answer to your worries. This plan provides an incredible 12 months of validity at an unbeatable price. So, if you purchase it today, you can enjoy an entire year without the hassle of frequent recharges.

This economical plan has alleviated stress for millions of customers. Under this offer, BSNL provides 300 minutes of talk time each month, totaling 3600 minutes for the entire year. Additionally, customers receive 3GB of data monthly, amounting to 36GB over the course of the validity period. Plus, you’ll get 30 free SMS messages each month with this plan.

This recharge option is ideal for users seeking to maintain a secondary SIM or for those who don’t require extensive calling or data services. Essentially, if you want to keep your SIM active without continuously spending on recharges, this plan is a smart choice.

