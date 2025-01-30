Samsung fans rejoice as Galaxy S25 Edge rumoured to feature 200MP camera

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

During the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the South Korean tech giant hinted at its upcoming ultra-slim model, the Galaxy S25 Edge. Recent information has surfaced regarding the camera specifications for this phone. Notably, it will feature a remarkable 200MP camera. Samsung plans to unveil this sleek device in the first half of this year, and while the name has been officially confirmed, details about its features are still under wraps.

200MP camera feature

According to tipster PandaFlash on X, the camera details for this new slim smartphone have been revealed. The claim suggests that the Galaxy S25 Edge will boast a 200MP main camera, along with a 12MP camera similar to that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The tipster asserts that the primary camera in this upcoming model will mimic the specifications of the S25 Ultra, while also including a 12MP ultra-wide camera akin to the S25 and S25+. However, there won’t be a dedicated telephoto lens. Additionally, the device will come equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect its display.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features

At the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is said to have a slim profile of just 6.4mm. Users can expect this smartphone to offer up to 12GB of RAM and is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The device will run on OneUI 7, built on Android 15, and sport a 6.66-inch AMOLED display. Furthermore, it is expected to support both 25W wired and wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.20-inch display and is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It can accommodate up to 12GB of RAM and offers up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP secondary camera, and a 10MP third camera. Additionally, it comes with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W charging.

