No signal: iPhone users can now send text messages via Starlink satellites

Follow us on Image Source : STARLINK text message via satellite on iPhone

Exciting news for iPhone users! Apple has announced that iPhones will now enable users to send and receive text messages even in areas with no cellular coverage. This capability is made possible through a partnership with Starlink, as part of the new iOS 18.3 update, which adds support for SpaceX's direct-to-cell satellite service.

Currently, SpaceX's direct-to-cell satellite service is in the beta testing phase, with signups having opened in December.

The service is presently available to a select group of Android smartphones running on Android 15, including models such as the Samsung Z Fold and S24. Currently, it can only be accessed by a limited number of T-Mobile customers within the United States.

Those who have signed up for the beta testing have started receiving notifications stating, "You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere." According to Bloomberg, iPhone users are prompted to "update to iOS 18.3" to "start experiencing coverage beyond." After downloading the update, users will find an option in their cellular data settings to activate this feature.

At this stage, the direct-to-cell service exclusively supports text messaging. Beta testers who find themselves in rural or typically low-coverage areas will be able to use Starlink's satellite network for sending texts. Future plans include expanding the service to include voice and data connectivity, providing additional options for users in remote locations.

In other news, Elon Musk's Starlink has submitted its acceptance of the regulatory conditions established by the Indian government. According to sources, these conditions are necessary to obtain a license for satellite broadband services. The company has agreed to adhere to the security and data storage norms mandated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Starlink is required to store all user data within India in accordance with government regulations. Furthermore, the company must ensure that intelligence agencies can access this data when necessary. These conditions are considered essential for any company applying for telecom-related licenses.

ALSO READ: These apps will make your smart TV way more awesome, install them now!