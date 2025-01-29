These apps will make your smart TV way more awesome, install them now!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Smart TV apps

The presence of Smart TVs has become all but universal in households today. However, simply purchasing a Smart TV with a large screen isn’t enough. If you don't know how to make the most of your Smart TV, it loses much of its value. To truly enjoy the capabilities of a Smart TV, having the right apps installed is essential. Without these apps, you might miss out on the full experience.

We’re going to highlight three must-have apps for your Smart TV that will not only enhance your entertainment but also help you save some cash each month. If you own a Smart TV, it’s crucial to know about these.

SmartTube App

SmartTube is an app that can significantly enrich your YouTube streaming experience. As we all know, YouTube is often plagued by ads unless you subscribe. These interruptions can really dampen your mood. With SmartTube, you can enjoy ad-free streaming while accessing all the features of YouTube. Not only does it eliminate those annoying ads, but it can also help you save money on YouTube Premium subscriptions.

CricFy App

For those who spend a lot on DTH recharges every month, the CricFy app is a game changer. This application allows you to watch live TV channels for free, effectively putting an end to your monthly recharge hassle. With CricFy, you can enjoy a variety of channels covering news, entertainment, and sports—completely free of charge.

AirConsole App

If you love gaming but don’t have the budget for an expensive console like the Sony PlayStation, your worries are over thanks to the AirConsole app. By installing AirConsole on your phone, you can easily play mobile games on your TV. This means you can enjoy your favorite games on the big screen with ease.

Make sure to check out these apps to unlock the full potential of your Smart TV!

