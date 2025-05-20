SwaRail vs IRCTC Rail Connect: Advanced features that set the new app apart Indian Railways has introduced a new app called SwaRail. This app will eventually replace the current IRCTC Rail Connect app.

IRCTC has introduced its new super app, SwaRail, which was initially launched for Android users and is now available on iOS as well. This app allows passengers to access information on rail ticket bookings and essential railway services. Developed by the Center for Railway Information System (CRIS), SwaRail is currently in a limited beta phase, and the latest version, v127, has been released. Once the trial period concludes, the app will be launched commercially, replacing the existing Rail Connect app. Let's dive into the differences between SwaRail and the current Rail Connect, as well as the advanced features this new app offers.

IRCTC Rail Connect

The Rail Connect app has long been the go-to platform for railway reservations. Millions of passengers use it to book tickets online, check PNR status, and access online charts. Users can create an IRCTC account to facilitate seamless booking.

SwaRail

In contrast, SwaRail functions as a comprehensive super app for Indian Railways. Besides allowing online reservations, it enables users to book unreserved and platform tickets (UTS). The app provides a wealth of information on various railway facilities, including online catering services.

SwaRail also boasts features such as real-time train running status, PNR inquiries, rail help, freight and parcel services, and onboard food delivery. Essentially, this app consolidates all railway-related services and information in one place, eliminating the need for multiple applications.

Users can log in using their existing IRCTC and UTS app credentials to access these features. With advanced capabilities designed to prioritize passenger privacy, SwaRail ensures a smooth experience when booking both reserved and unreserved tickets. Furthermore, the integration of AI will enhance functionality, making it an invaluable tool for railway passengers.

