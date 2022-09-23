Steve Job or Elon Musk- who is Carl Pei's favourite entrepreneur? His answer will shock you

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Twitter

Nothing’s CEO and Co-Founder has been very interactive on Twitter last night while he was on his flight and getting bored. He posted a tweet saying, “Bored on a plane, ask me anything”, and got questions which he answered most of them. Here are a set of questions to which Carl replied to:

One Twitter user asked him if he ‘consider making Nothing laptop?’

Carl replied: “Considered - yes. We've even made some concepts. But as a 2-year-old company, really need to really focus on becoming successful in our current categories.”

Another user asked him: “Steve Jobs or Elon musk? Your favourite innovator/entrepreneur."

To this, Carl replied, “Genghis Khan”.

For those who do not know about Genghis Khan, let me tell you that he was a warrior in central Asia, in the 13th century. He founded the Mongol Empire which was one of the largest empires in human history. The Mongol empire controlled a huge amount of territory in China and central Asia, and its armies even went far west to Ukraine as well.

Certainly, his reply explains that Carl is looking forward to expanding and leading the market of Asia and succeeding.

A user asked him about the iPhone: “Which color iPhone 14 did you get?

Here Carl replied: "Skipping this gen, didn't feel that excited. And didn't feel fair that AOD is only on the Pro model."

When Carl was asked about Google Pixel: “Your thoughts on Google Pixel”

Carl replied: “Great cameras, but personally if I didn't use Nothing I'd use iPhone.”

Another question asked: “What were the top 2 other possible brand names that were on the list alongside Nothing?”

Where he replied: “Next and Essential”

A user from India asked: Hey I'm from India Can we expect a phone under 20k?

Carl replied: “ No, that's not us. Plenty of other options.”

Nothing founder was suggested by a user to sell one phone a year and Carl agreed to the suggestion with a reply, “100%. Companies that do that are desperate for sales. But it's trading the long-term health of the company for a short sales boost.”

This certainly means that as mentioned earlier, Carl Pei is working on bringing in one handset in a year- joining the league of Apple, and competing with the brand with the same structure.

On the price front, a user asked: “What's your take on increasing the price of the price of your phone by 1k?”

Carl replied: “Necessary. Apple takes all the profit in the industry and can reinvest that into R&D. A lot of Android brands are working for free, and can't afford to innovate. They are or will be stuck.”

When carl was asked: “Which Android smartphone do you think is the next great design after the Nothing Phone (1)?

Carl replied: “Z Flip 4” - which stands for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone which was recently got launched by the company, and witnessed a great response from the users.

Hence, the list is long, but these were the questions that the Twitter users asked him during his flight to Toronto, and Carl majorly answered most of the questions related to Nothing, iPhone, smartphone launch culture and some personal stuff.

