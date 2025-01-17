Startup Mahakumbh 2025: India's largest startup event returns to empower entrepreneurs

Follow us on Image Source : STARTUP MAHAKUMBH 2025 Startup Mahakumbh 2025

Startup Mahakumbh, the world’s largest startup event, was officially announced at a curtain-raiser ceremony which took place in New Delhi on National Startup Day. The event was graced by Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, and it aims at fostering innovation, economic growth, and self-reliance as part of India's Amrit Kaal 2047 vision.

The event is scheduled from April 3 to 5, 2025, the second edition further promises to unite founders, policymakers, industry leaders and stakeholders under one roof. With a focus on regional inclusivity and sustainable growth, the event has been positioned in India as the global epicentre of entrepreneurial excellence.

Startup Mahakumbh 2025: Key highlights

Scale and reach: The event is expected to host 3,000+ startups, 500+ investors from 50+ countries and participants from 788 Indian districts.

Collaborative effort: Organized by FICCI, ASSOCHAM, IVCA, and Bootstrap Advisory and Foundation, with support from SIDBI, GEM, ECGC, and DPIIT Startup India, it underscores India’s dynamic startup ecosystem.

Inclusivity and innovation: The event will spotlight regional talent and disruptive technologies like AI, blockchain, and IoT, enabling local startups to thrive globally.

Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, emphasized the event’s role in driving innovation and said, “Our aim is to make India the largest startup ecosystem in the world. Startup Mahakumbh serves as a unifying platform, fostering collaboration and transformative growth.”

What to expect at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

Pitching sessions: Startups will present ideas to leading investors and accelerators.

Workshops and panels: Knowledge tracks on funding, scaling and tech advancements. Networking zones: Opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect with mentors and investors. Startup awards: Honouring the best-performing startups across diverse sectors.

Building on the success of 2023

The inaugural edition saw 48,581 business visitors, 1,300+ exhibitors, and participation from 26+ states and 14 countries. The second edition promises to surpass these achievements, driving India closer to its trillion-dollar digital economy goal.

