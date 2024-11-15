Friday, November 15, 2024
     
Starlink to transform internet connectivity in rural villages: Know the benefits

As SpaceX’s Starlink continues to grow, its impact on India could be substantial, enabling internet access in rural areas and stimulating the digital economy. However, navigating regulatory, environmental, and operational challenges will be essential to fully realise its potential in India.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2024 14:12 IST
Starlink
Image Source : STARLINK Starlink

Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite internet service by SpaceX has been aiming at providing high-speed connectivity to remote regions worldwide, including India. Known as a low-Earth orbit satellite, Starlink can reduce latency and boost speed, making it a promising solution for underserved areas where the traditional internet is non-existent.

How Starlink is different from traditional satellite internet?

Starlink’s LEO satellites claim to offer significant improvements over geostationary satellites, which further include lower latency and faster speeds up to 220 Mbps. Unlike many conventional network providers, it will also provide unlimited data, which will benefit users in regions with limited connectivity options.

Potential Benefits for Rural India

  1. Closing the digital divide: Starlink can bridge connectivity gaps in the rural areas of the country, by giving residents equal access to digital resources, education, and government services.
  2. Economic growth: Reliable Internet could drive rural businesses, support local economies and enable small enterprises to reach broader markets.
  3. Education: Enhanced access to the internet will add support to remote learning and will further offer reliable connectivity during any natural disasters, ensuring stable communication.

Challenges with Starlink’s deployment

Although it has been said that Starlink’s deployment will be beneficial, it has already started facing concerns related to setup costs, regulatory compliance and effects on astronomical observations.

Furthermore, high initial equipment costs and potential interference with traditional services will further be issued as Starlink will have to address for broader acceptance.

