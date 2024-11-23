Starlink satellite internet speed explained: Will it challenge Jio, Airtel 5G?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Starlink satellite internet speed

Starlink satellite internet service is on the verge of launching in India. Elon Musk's company is currently offering satellite internet in North America, Europe, Australia, and selected areas in South America and Asia. To operate in India, Starlink needs regulatory approval, which the company applied for back in October 2022. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is expected to finalise the auction process for satellite spectrum shortly, paving the way for the rollout of satellite internet services. In addition to Starlink, other companies like Airtel, Jio, and Amazon are also gearing up for the introduction of satellite internet in India.

5G Services from Jio and Airtel

Starlink will provide a superfast, wire-free internet connection, allowing users to make audio and video calls from virtually anywhere without interruptions. In the meantime, Indian telecom operators, including Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vi, are delivering high-speed broadband services to their customers. Jio and Airtel users are taking advantage of 5G internet services, which offer speeds ranging from 300 to 400 Mbps, with some areas achieving speeds as high as 700 Mbps. This raises the question: can Starlink match or exceed these speeds?

Starlink's Internet Speed

Currently, Starlink offers satellite internet in various countries with its standard plan providing speeds between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps. For those on the priority plan, speeds can reach up to 220 Mbps, while upload speeds typically range from 10 Mbps to 20 Mbps. It's important to note that Starlink's internet speeds can vary by location. Nonetheless, users can still enjoy a variety of online activities, including HD streaming, online gaming, and downloading large files.

Why is Starlink Making Headlines?

Starlink's satellite internet service has been specifically designed for users in rural areas. This technology enables people in regions where it’s challenging to set up mobile towers or run optical fibre lines to access high-speed internet. To get started with Starlink, users need to install a satellite antenna at their homes, after which they can connect to the high-speed internet through the Starlink terminal.

ALSO READ: Jio brings joy to crores of users with its new Rs 601 recharge, offers year-long validity