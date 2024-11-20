Jio brings joy to crores of users with its new Rs 601 recharge, offers year-long validity

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio Rs 601 gift voucher

Jio has recently rolled out a new recharge plan aimed at its vast user base, particularly those craving unlimited internet access. The standout feature of this plan is the ability to gift it to another Jio user. Listed as a gift pack on both the Jio website and the My Jio app, this prepaid recharge voucher comes with a one-year validity, allowing uninterrupted access to unlimited 5G data throughout the entire year. Here are the details of this new offering from Reliance Jio.

Jio Rs 601 Plan

With the Jio Rs 601 plan, users receive 12 data vouchers, which can either be used by themselves or gifted to family and friends. This data pack is designed as an add-on for those recharge plans that don't include unlimited 5G data. Previously, Jio offered unlimited 5G data with every recharge plan, but following a price hike in July, the company has revamped its strategy, granting unlimited 5G access only with plans that provide 2GB of daily data.

How to Use

This data pack enables users to enjoy unlimited 5G data even if they are on a daily plan of just 1.5GB. However, it’s important that Jio users own a 5G smartphone and stay within a Jio True 5G network area. The plan includes 12 data vouchers valued at Rs 51, which need to be activated via the My Jio app. Once activated, users can take full advantage of unlimited data on the Jio 5G network. To utilise this plan, users must already have a standard plan activated on their Jio number.

Chhotu Pack for Rs 11

In addition to the Rs 601 plan, Jio has launched a new data pack priced at Rs 11. This plan offers unlimited high-speed data and can be paired with any existing plan. However, it has a limited validity of just 1 hour, allowing users to access as much data as they want within that short timeframe.

ALSO READ: Google faces regulatory pressure, may be forced to sell Chrome