Starlink receives key approval from Indian government for satcom services: Sources The government has issued a Letter of Intent to Starlink for providing satellite communication services, as reported by PTI.

New Delhi:

The government has given the green light to Starlink, a satellite internet service created by SpaceX, to provide communication services, according to reports. SpaceX was founded by Elon Musk in 2002 and is known for its aerospace innovations. Starlink aims to deliver fast and reliable internet access from space. Sources indicate that the Department of Telecom (DoT) issued this approval, following similar licenses granted to Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications. What makes Starlink different from traditional satellite services is its use of a large network of satellites that are closer to Earth, at about 550 kilometers above the ground.

Currently, there are around 7,000 of these satellites, but the company plans to expand this number to over 40,000. This system allows them to provide internet service that can support activities like streaming videos, playing online games, and making video calls effectively.

Starlink has teamed up with companies like Jio and Airtel to bring their services to more people across India. Airtel plans to sell Starlink equipment in its stores and work with Starlink to provide internet access to businesses, schools, and health centers, particularly in rural areas. They are also exploring how Starlink can enhance Airtel's existing network and how SpaceX, the company behind Starlink, can benefit from Airtel's resources.

Similarly, Jio is also getting involved by offering Starlink equipment in its stores and will assist customers with the setup and activation process. Jio and SpaceX are also looking for further collaboration to improve the internet experience in India.

In terms of internet speed, Starlink offers a range from 50 Mbps to 250 Mbps for regular users, with upload speeds reaching up to 40 Mbps. For those who choose premium packages, the service can deliver speeds as high as 500 Mbps.

