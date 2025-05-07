Meta Action: 23,000 Facebook pages, accounts removed due to investment fraud These Facebook pages and accounts are mainly involved in targeting individuals in Brazil and India. They were impersonating well-known personal finance influencers, cricket players, and business figures.

New Delhi:

On Wednesday, social media giant Meta announced that in March 2025, it removed over 23,000 Facebook pages and accounts that were engaged in fraudulent activities targeting users in Brazil and India. The company, which owns popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, reported that these scammers utilised advanced technologies, including deepfake, to deceive individuals. They promoted various fraudulent investment apps and gambling sites by impersonating well-known personal finance influencers, cricket players, and business figures.

In an effort to combat this issue, Meta has taken steps to raise awareness among users. The scammers often directed individuals to messaging apps for 'investment advice' and sometimes led them to fake websites. In a statement, Meta emphasised, "In March, we removed over 23,000 Facebook pages and accounts involved in various fraudulent schemes, primarily targeting users from Brazil and India".

To further support these efforts, Meta has shared useful information and tips to help people recognize and safeguard themselves against online investment and payment fraud.

It's worth noting that Meta platforms have a massive user base in India, with the number of Facebook users exceeding 375 million. In fact, Instagram and WhatsApp also boast significant user numbers in the country, making Meta's services highly popular across India.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has expressed similar worries about the cultural impact of the platform. During the ongoing antitrust case brought by the Federal Trade Commission against Meta, internal emails between Zuckerberg and Facebook's head, Tom Alison, from April 2022 were presented in court. In these emails, Zuckerberg noted that while user engagement on Facebook remains stable in several areas, its overall cultural significance is fading.

Although Meta also operates two other major platforms—Instagram and WhatsApp—Zuckerberg believes that even if these platforms continue to perform strongly, they won't be enough to counterbalance the decline in Facebook’s relevance.

