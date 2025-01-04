Starlink India launch faces setback as Elon Musk's company refuses to give government this data

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Starlink India launch

Starlink, the satellite internet service, is preparing to launch in India. The Indian government is waiting for the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to finalize the rules for using satellite signals before it gives the green light for companies like Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper to start their services. Recently, Starlink found itself in trouble even before launching.

Authorities discovered one of their satellite internet devices during a drug bust in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The smugglers involved were using this device to help them navigate. When the government asked Starlink for information about who originally bought the device, the company refused, saying they had to protect customer privacy.

This situation has raised alarms within the government, particularly in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Telecommunications. They are concerned that these devices could be used for illegal activities. A source within the government mentioned that the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the telecommunications department to look into the matter and take necessary actions.

Senior government officials are looking for more information from Starlink about how it keeps its systems secure before deciding on its operations in the country.

Due to this incident, Starlink's launch in India might be delayed. The government has previously shown hesitance in allowing Starlink to operate until it feels satisfied with the company's security measures, including how it will prevent its devices from being misused and ensure proper management of customer data.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Starlink, has also weighed in on the situation. After photos of Starlink devices appeared online, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to assert that his company's services are not available in India. He stated, "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India," despite claims made by Indian security forces that contradict him.

