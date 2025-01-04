BSNL challenges Jio's New Year offer, extends 395-day plan validity to 14 months at no extra cost

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL annual plan

On the occasion of the New Year, BSNL has rolled out an exciting gift for its millions of users. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has extended the validity of its 395-day plan by an entire month, meaning users will now enjoy a total of 425 days of validity instead of the previous 395. With this updated plan, customers will have an active SIM for a remarkable 14 months. BSNL announced this enticing offer through its official handle on X.

In its post, BSNL revealed that a special New Year promotion has been introduced. The plan, priced at Rs 2,399, now offers users 425 days of validity. This special offer will be available until January 16, 2025, allowing users to take advantage of this fantastic deal starting from January 16.

Let's take a closer look at BSNL's Rs 2399 plan. This long-validity option comes with several attractive benefits. Users can enjoy unlimited free calling and nationwide roaming on any network across India. Additionally, the plan provides 2GB of high-speed data daily, along with 100 free SMS. Over the course of the entire plan, users will receive a staggering total of 850GB of high-speed data. Even after reaching the daily 2GB limit, users can continue to enjoy unlimited internet at a speed of 40kbps.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio has also launched a New Year offer with its own compelling plan. This prepaid option provides a validity of 200 days at a cost of Rs 2025. Users of this plan will benefit from 2.5GB of high-speed data each day, along with unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 100 free SMS daily. Jio’s exciting offer will be available until January 11.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a notice to mobile users nationwide regarding scams that offer free recharge promotions. Scammers are reportedly sending fraudulent SMS messages that appear to come from TRAI, attempting to deceive recipients. TRAI clarifies that it does not offer such promotions and advises users to exercise caution when receiving these messages.

