Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets huge price drop once again, now available for just Rs 2,692 per month

Samsung has once again drastically reduced the price of its premium flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G. During the New Year Sale on Flipkart, this phone is now available for Rs 40,000 less. However, it's still Rs 5,000 above its lowest recorded price. The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts impressive specs, featuring a 200MP camera, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and advanced AI capabilities. Buyers can also benefit from bank discounts and no-cost EMI options, along with additional savings when trading in old devices.

Originally launched for Rs 1,49,999, the base variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which comes with 256GB of storage, is currently priced at Rs 76,560. Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. In addition to this, Bank of Baroda credit card users can take this smartphone home for Rs 2,692 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features

When it comes to features, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a stunning 6.81-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of up to 3088 x 1440 pixels. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it pairs seamlessly with the 12GB RAM and storage options that go up to 1TB.

The phone supports S-Pen functionality and packs a robust 5000mAh battery, which is complemented by 45W wired and wireless charging capabilities. It runs on OneUI 5, which is based on Android 13.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the quad-camera setup on the back, highlighted by a remarkable 200MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). Additionally, the camera system includes three more lenses—10MP, 12MP, and another 10MP. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 12MP front camera to capture high-quality shots.

