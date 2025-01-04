iPhone 16 Plus now available for only Rs 39,750, here's how to avail this offer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 16 discount

The new year has kicked off, bringing with it some fantastic discounts on smartphones. If you're in the market for a new phone, now is the perfect time to make a purchase. For those considering an iPhone, there's even better news! Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series, the prices of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 have already dropped, and in 2025, you can now snag the iPhone 16 at a reduced price.

E-commerce platforms are celebrating the New Year with remarkable deals on iPhones for their customers. You can take advantage of this opportunity to buy the iPhone 16 Plus at an unbeatable price. Right now, the premium iPhone 16 Plus is available for just Rs 39,750, but there are a few conditions to meet.

A fantastic offer is currently available on the Flipkart website. The iPhone 16 Plus is listed at Rs 89,900, but as soon as 2025 started, a 5 percent discount was introduced, bringing the price down to Rs 84,900.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs 4,000 when you pay using either a Kotak Bank credit card or an SBI credit card. With this discount applied, the price of the iPhone 16 Plus drops to Rs 80,900. The company is also providing a generous exchange value of Rs 41,150 for your old smartphone. If you make the most of these offers, you could walk away with the iPhone 16 Plus for just Rs 39,750.

iPhone 16 Plus features

The iPhone 16 Plus features a sleek glass back panel supported by an aluminum frame, giving it a premium look and feel. It boasts an IP68 rating, which means you can confidently use it in water without worry.

The smartphone is equipped with a stunning 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, protected by Ceramic Shield glass. Running on iOS 18, you can easily upgrade to iOS 18.2. Under the hood, the powerful Apple A18 Bionic chipset delivers top-notch performance.

The iPhone 16 Plus comes with options of up to 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage, ensuring you have plenty of space. For photography enthusiasts, it features a dual camera setup with a 48+12 megapixel sensor, and for selfies and video calls, there's a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

