Airtel's Rs 219 plan offers 3GB data, unlimited calls and Rs 5 talktime, a unique offering compared to Jio, Vi

After a recent increase in tariffs in July, many users started switching to BSNL because of their low-cost recharge plans. In response, major telecom companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi have introduced new budget-friendly recharge options to keep their customers happy. If you're an Airtel customer, there's a special recharge plan you might find interesting.

Airtel Rs 219 Recharge Plan

This plan costs Rs 219 and is valid for 30 days. It comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 free text messages, and 3GB of data for the month. One nice feature of this plan is that it includes Rs 5 talktime, which can be used once you’ve used up your 3GB of data. After you run out of data, you will be charged 50 paise for each additional MB you use. This plan is special because it gives you extra flexibility to use some of your talktime for data if needed.

In other news, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a notice to mobile users nationwide, warning them about scams related to free recharge offers. Scammers have been sending fraudulent SMS messages purporting to be from TRAI to deceive individuals. The authority clarifies that it does not issue such offers and advises users to be cautious when receiving these messages.

Legitimate mobile recharge deals are provided solely by telecom companies. Users are encouraged to verify any offers by visiting the official websites of their service providers or contacting their customer care teams for inquiries.

In a communication shared through their WhatsApp community, TRAI highlighted the increase in scams associated with fake mobile recharge plans. The authority noted that these fraudulent messages may seek to gain access to users' devices with the intent of stealing personal information, including banking details.

