TRAI alerts: New mobile recharge scam targeting Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL users

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a cautionary notice to millions of mobile users across the country, advising them to be wary of scams promising free recharge offers. Recently, scammers have been sending fraudulent SMS messages to individuals, claiming to be from TRAI, in an attempt to deceive them. The telecom regulator emphasizes that no such offers originate from TRAI and urges users to exercise caution when encountering these messages.

Authentic mobile recharge deals are exclusively provided by telecom companies, and users are encouraged to reach out directly to the official websites of their service providers or their customer care teams for any inquiries.

In a post shared via their WhatsApp community, TRAI addressed the rise in scams linked to fake mobile recharge plans. The authority warned that these fraudulent messages are designed to gain access to users' devices, ultimately aiming to steal sensitive personal information, including banking details.

TRAI reiterated that it does not create or endorse any offers and that users should seek information solely from their telecom providers regarding any tariff deals. They cautioned against clicking on any links included in unsolicited messages, as doing so could infect devices with malware and compromise personal data.

What should you do if you receive such messages?

TRAI suggests that users remain vigilant and report any suspicious messages or calls they receive. They have provided resources for reporting, including the cybercrime website https://Cybercrime.gov.in and the Sanchar Saathi portal https://sancharsaathi.gov.in, to help take action against these fraudulent activities. In fact, TRAI has already blocked over 100,000 fake message templates in recent efforts to protect users.

