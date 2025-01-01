BSNL's long-term plan undercuts rivals: 300-day validity for less than Rs 3 per day delights Jio, Airtel users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 300 days plan

BSNL has rolled out an exciting new plan priced at Rs 277 for its millions of mobile users, coinciding with the New Year celebrations. This plan offers a remarkable 60 days of validity at a cost of less than Rs 5 per day. Additionally, users can enjoy 120GB of free data. This limited-time offer from BSNL is valid until January 16, 2025. Notably, the government-run telecom company also boasts one of the most budget-friendly plans with a staggering 300 days of validity, providing users with unlimited calling, data, and more.

BSNL 300 days recharge plan

This BSNL plan is priced at Rs 797 plan. This offers users an extended validity of 300 days, which breaks down to less than Rs 3 per day. The plan comes with a host of benefits, including unlimited calling and free national roaming on any network across India for the first 60 days. Users will also receive 2GB of high-speed data daily, along with 100 free SMS each day. After the initial 60 days, users will continue to enjoy free incoming calls. However, for outgoing calls and continued data usage, users will need to top up their balance.

In other news, BSNL has launched the country’s first direct-to-mobile service known as BiTV. With this service, users can watch over 300 live TV channels on their mobile devices for free. BSNL has initially rolled out this service in Puducherry, with plans to expand it nationwide soon. Additionally, the company has introduced the IFTV service, allowing its broadband users to access live TV channels via the Internet Protocol, giving them free access to more than 500 live TV channels.

In other news, the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a postponement of its plan to implement a 30 percent cap on the share of transactions that any individual app can have within the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This development comes as a significant relief to PhonePe, which is backed by Walmart, and Google Pay, both of which collectively account for 85 percent of UPI transactions.

The cap was designed to prevent major technology companies from monopolizing the digital payment landscape in the country. The new deadline for the implementation has now been extended to December 31, 2026.

