Jio's affordable recharge plans, valid from January 1 to December 31, will eliminate need for monthly

Jio has rolled out several recharge plans in celebration of the New Year, featuring options priced at Rs 2025 and Rs 601. In addition to these two, Jio also offers a couple of economical plans for the entire year that provide long validity along with benefits such as unlimited calling, daily data, and free SMS. These recharge plans are particularly suited for users who prefer to make a single recharge on January 1 and enjoy hassle-free service until December 31, effectively eliminating any kind of recharge worries for the whole year. Here’s a closer look at these Jio prepaid plans.

Jio's Rs 3599 Recharge Plan

This plan comes with a validity of 365 days. Users can enjoy unlimited free calling to any number across India for the entire year. Additionally, this plan offers free national roaming and provides 2.5GB of high-speed data daily, totaling a generous 912.5GB for the year. Users will also benefit from 100 free SMS each day.

Jio's Rs 3999 Plan

This long-validity plan also offers a validity of 365 days. Like the Rs 3599 plan, users can take advantage of unlimited calling to any number. It includes 2.5GB of high-speed data daily, giving users the same total of 912.5GB. This plan also offers 100 free SMS every day. Furthermore, unlike the Rs 3599 plan, it includes a free one-year subscription to Fancode, adding extra value for subscribers.

In other news, BSNL has launched an exciting new offer for its users as we start the new year. The government-owned telecom company has rolled out two affordable recharge plans aimed at its 100 million customers. These plans come with unlimited calls, free text messages (SMS), and plenty of high-speed internet data. The two options are priced at Rs 215 and Rs 628, and they provide more value and longer benefits compared to the more expensive plans from private telecom companies.

