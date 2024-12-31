BSNL introduces 2 new affordable recharge plans with up to 3GB daily data for Rs 7 per day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL new affordable recharge plan

BSNL has kicked off the new year with an exciting offering for its users. The government telecom company has introduced two affordable recharge plans designed for its 10 crore customers, featuring unlimited calling, free SMS, and high-speed data. These budget-friendly BSNL plans are available at Rs 215 and Rs 628, and they offer better validity and benefits compared to the pricier options from private telecom providers.

BSNL Rs 628 Plan

The Rs 628 plan from BSNL provides users with a generous validity of 84 days. This prepaid plan includes unlimited free calling to any network across India, along with free national roaming. BSNL 4G users will enjoy daily high-speed data of 3GB, totaling 252GB over the plan's duration, plus 100 free SMS each day. Additionally, subscribers will have access to a range of complimentary value-added services like Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, Gameon, Astrocell, Lystn Podcast, Zing Music, Wow Entertainment, and BSNL Tunes.

BSNL Rs 215 Plan

In the Rs 215 plan, users are offered 30 days of validity. This economical recharge includes daily high-speed data of 2GB, amounting to a total of 60GB for the month. Users will also benefit from 100 free SMS each day, unlimited free calling to any number across India, and free national roaming. Moreover, this affordable plan comes with value-added services provided by the government telecom operator.

Recently, BSNL has also rolled out India’s first direct-to-mobile service, BiTV, allowing users to access over 300 live TV channels on their mobile devices for free. This service has initially launched in Puducherry, with plans to extend it to users nationwide soon.

In other news, according to a directive from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), major telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL are mandated to play cybercrime awareness caller tunes for their customers between eight and ten times a day. While not all users will hear these messages with every call, they will be broadcast multiple times daily to enhance outreach. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) will supply the content for these caller tunes as part of a government initiative aimed at addressing cyber fraud.

