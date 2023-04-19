Music streaming app Spotify faces global outage

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Spotify, the music streaming app, services faced a global outage on Wednesday evening.

Spotify took to Twitter and acknowledge the outage after users complaint of disruption in service.

"Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" the streaming service said.

In another tweet, Spotify wrote, "We’ve received some more reports and we’re looking into them. Thanks for the heads-up!"

According to Downdetector, the outage peaked between 5 pm to 7 pm while most disruptions were related to audio streaming, both on website and app.

In a fresh tweet, Spotify wrote, "All clear! Thanks for your patience, you rock. Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you need anything."

However, users continued to report issues related to music streaming services.

A few days ago, Spotify announced that it will shut down its Wordle-inspired music guessing game 'Heardle' on May 5 as it aims to focus on its other objectives around music discovery

"Thanks for playing Heardle, but unfortunately we have to say goodbye. From May 5, Heardle will no longer be available," the company said.

Spotify acquired the game last year in July. Similar to Wordle, Heardle gives players six chances to guess the artist and title of a popular song, but instead of putting in different letters to construct words, players listen to the song's opening to guess the artist and title, according to TechCrunch.

The report said that the decision to close Heardle was made because Spotify wants to focus more of its emphasis on music discovery through recent app updates, rather than off-platform Wordle-inspired activity.

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle as we focus our efforts on other features for music discovery," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

