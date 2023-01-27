Friday, January 27, 2023
     
Spotify back after brief outage: What happened?

The music streaming platform has confirmed that the outage was not limited to the Spotify website, as the application was also affected. Later, the platform tweeted that everything got better, but it is the second time we reported the issue with the platform.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: January 27, 2023 13:29 IST
Spotify
Image Source : PIXABAY Spotify

Spotify has said that it has fixed the issue that has been affecting the website and application of the music streaming platform.

Spotify tweeted: "Everything's looking much better now! Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help."

https://twitter.com/SpotifyStatus/status/1618709763856171009

According to the platform's community page, the outage took place on Thursday and got fixed on Friday.

The platform also confirmed that the outage was not "limited to the Spotify website. The Spotify app on different platforms is also affected."

Taking to Twitter, several users have reported the issue.

While one user asked, "Is it just me or is @Spotify down for everyone?", another said, "me checking Twitter to see if anyone else's @Spotify is down."

According to Downdetector, an online website outage tracker- there were problems with Spotify's application (65 per cent), server connection (26 per cent) and website (10 per cent).

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Spotify suffered a brief outage in the US that left thousands of users without access to the platform.

Several Spotify users had reported that streams suddenly stopped, and some said that they have been logged out and cannot log in again.

Inputs from IANS

 

