Spotify and Google starts testing 'User Choice Billing': Know more

Spotify, Music streaming platforms and Google have started testing the 'User Choice Billing' (UCB) pilot programme to offer alternative in-app purchase experiences on Android devices.

The pilot programme will allow the users to subscribe and make purchases by using the payment option of their choice, Spotify said in a blog post.

The test implementation of the new user billing initiative has started rolling out in selected markets across the world.

All Android users will soon have the choice, of how they want to pay for their Spotify subscription in the best suitable way.

"In the coming weeks, we'll expand our test to even more markets," Spotify said.

"We believe that fair and open platforms enable better, frictionless consumer experiences that also empower developers to imagine, innovate, and thrive."

In March this year, Google announced the pilot programme to test third-party billing systems in Android and across its wider ecosystem.

The tech giant said it would partner with developers to explore different implementations of user-choice billing, starting with Spotify.

"As one of the world's largest subscription developers with a global footprint and integrations across a wide range of device form factors, they were a natural first partner."

