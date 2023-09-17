Sony Xperia 1 VI expected to Debut Early in 2024, may rival Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Follow us on Image Source : SONY Sony Xperia 1 VI

Sony is reportedly working on the Xperia 1 VI, the next addition to its "One" series of smartphones. Although the company hasn't officially disclosed much about the upcoming device, details regarding its specifications and launch timeline have surfaced online. It's expected to succeed the Sony Xperia 1 V, which was launched in May of this year and featured a 6.5-inch OLED display with support for 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to a recent Reddit post, Sony might unveil its next One series smartphone early next year at MWC 2024. The device is anticipated to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Xiaomi 14 Pro. Additionally, the post hints at a larger telephoto sensor with a 6x zoom camera and Sony's Clear Image Zoom capabilities.

Moreover, it's rumoured that the Sony Xperia 1 VI could adopt sustainable packaging using recycled materials, although Sony hasn't officially confirmed any details about the device.

The Sony Xperia 1 V, which this new phone will succeed, features a 6.5-inch OLED display with 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the Xperia 1 V includes a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 52-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.3.5” sensor, f/1.9 aperture, and Hybrid OIS/EIS support. It also sports a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor offering 3.5-5x optical zoom and 15.6X hybrid zoom. For selfies, there's a 12-megapixel front camera. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W (USB PD) fast charging.

The Xperia 1 VI's launch is eagerly anticipated by Sony enthusiasts, as it aims to continue the legacy of the "One" series with upgraded features and capabilities.

