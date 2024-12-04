Sony PS5 Handheld rumored to rival Nintendo Switch: Prototype speculations surface

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sony PS5 Handheld

Sony is said to be working on a next-gen handheld console capable of running PS5 games natively. According to reports from Bloomberg and Digital Foundry, the upcoming device is said to be in the early stages of development, with rumours suggesting that a prototype might already exist. This potential handheld could rival Nintendo Switch and harken back to Sony’s earlier devices like the PSP and PS Vita.

Digital Foundry backs handheld development claims

On their DF Direct Weekly YouTube show, Digital Foundry stated they had heard about Sony’s handheld months ago. John Linneman from the channel mentioned:

Sources indicated Sony is working on the device.

A prototype may already exist, though specifics remain unclear.

The handheld aligns with Sony’s strategy of offering both portable and home gaming options.

Sony has not officially commented on these reports.

Sony’s PlayStation portal and cloud gaming updates

Sony’s most recent handheld, the PlayStation Portal, released last year, functions as a remote player for PS5 games. However, it requires a PS5 to be in rest mode for use.

In November, the Portal received a significant update:

Cloud streaming support: PlayStation Plus Deluxe and Premium subscribers in select countries can stream over 120 PS5 games directly from Sony’s servers, eliminating the need for a paired PS5.

Despite these advancements, the rumoured handheld is expected to provide native PS5 gaming capabilities, a feature the Portal lacks.

