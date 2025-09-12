Sony launches PlayStation Family App to help parents manage kids’ gaming Sony PlayStation Family app is a parental control tool for iOS and Android that helps parents manage children’s gaming on PS4 and PS5. The app includes real-time playtime monitoring, purchase limits, content filters, and social controls, giving parents complete oversight on the go.

New Delhi:

Sony, one of the leading names in premium consumer goods and popularly known for its famous line of gaming consoles (PlayStations, commonly known as PS), has introduced a new parental control app called PlayStation Family for iOS and Android. The app will allow parents to monitor and manage their children’s gaming activity on PS5 and PS4 consoles directly from their smartphone. With features like playtime limits, purchase controls, content filters, and social settings, the app gives parents more control over how their kids play online.

What is PlayStation family?

PlayStation Family is a mobile-based extension of PlayStation’s parental controls. Instead of only using the console, parents can now manage everything from their phone. The app supports guided onboarding to easily create or link a child’s PlayStation account and sends instant notifications when a child starts playing a game.

Key features of the app

Playtime Control: Parents can set daily playtime limits, view weekly activity reports, and approve or decline requests for extra playtime. Purchase and Spending: The app lets parents add funds to a child’s wallet, track balances, and set monthly spending limits on the PlayStation Store. Content Filters: Age-based presets make it easy to restrict unsuitable content, while individual settings can be customised. Social and Privacy Settings: Parents can manage how children interact with friends and social features within PlayStation’s ecosystem.

PlayStation Family app is available globally

Sony confirmed that the PlayStation Family app is available worldwide for download on the App Store and Google Play from September 11. The company also said that several features will be added in future updates for the parents to use it for enhanced security.

Parental control feature on other platforms and its benefits

In recent years, tech companies like Google, Meta, and OpenAI have rolled out parental controls to protect minors from inappropriate online content. Sony’s new app follows this trend, making it easier for parents to stay informed and set healthy limits on gaming.