Snapchat to help you dine out at the restaurants nearby, here is how to use Snap Map

Snapchat app will let the user find the nearby restaurant to dine out. Last year, it added Layers feature which enables the user to find things to do with their friends on Snap Map.  

Published on: June 04, 2022 19:44 IST
Noida Published on: June 04, 2022 19:44 IST
Snapchat has partnering with The Infatuation, a restaurant review website to enable users finding the top local restaurants nearby via Snap Map.

From around the world, Snapchatters will now automatically see Infatuation reviews in Place Profiles in more than 50 cities around the world. Indeed, the platfrom has been looking for ways to upgrade the usability of the platfrom and it will help people to figure out more reasons to use the app.

Last year, the photo-sharing platform introduced Layers feature, which is a new way for Snapchatters to find things to do with their friends on Snap Map.

In a statement, Snapchat stated: "Within just a few months, our first two Layers alone were used over 100 million times."

Now, with The Infatuation. Snapchatters in Austin, Chicago, New York, D.C, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Miami, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Denver, and London can use the Layer to find top Infatuation-approved restaurants nearby.

They need to "head to our new menu in the upper right hand corner of the Snap Map, and tap The Infatuation icon".

User will have to activate the the Layer, and once it is active, the Snapchatters will see all of their local top eats and can share their top picks with friends via chat, or add restaurants to their favourites to return back to later.

Earlier this year, Snapchat partnered with Ticketmaster to launch a new way for users to discover live entertainment events within the Snap Map.

According to the company, more than 250 million users turn to Snap Map each month.

Inputs from IANS

