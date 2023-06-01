Thursday, June 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Snapchat introduces innovative generative AI feature exclusively for paid users

Snapchat introduces innovative generative AI feature exclusively for paid users

"Snap My AI a picture of your pizza, OOTD, or even your furry best friend, and My AI may respond with a Snapback in reaction to what you're doing. So, if you Snap My AI your latest grocery haul, it might recommend a recipe!", the company stated in an official blog post.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2023 9:58 IST
Snap, snapchat, tech news
Image Source : PIXABAY Snapchat introduces innovative generative AI feature exclusively for paid users

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has introduced a new generative AI feature for its paid Snapchat+ subscribers. The new feature will enable the paid subscribers to interact with My AI chatbot, in which they could share Snaps of their activities and get a customised, generative Snapback that carries on the conversation.

In the official blog of the company stated: "Snap My AI a picture of your pizza, OOTD, or even your furry best friend, and My AI may respond with a Snapback in reaction to what you're doing. So, if you Snap My AI your latest grocery haul, it might recommend a recipe!"

The new feature will enable the user to save images shared with the chatbot which could be stored and utilized to improve the product experience.

The company further added, "While it was designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur, so please do not rely on it for advice."

Introduced in February of this year as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, the 'My AI' chatbot has since evolved. In April, the company made an announcement to globally roll out the chatbot to all users, along with the introduction of new features.

ALSO READ: Snapchat's new AR filter that let users paint their nails: Know how to use

 

Related Stories
Snap set to lay off 20% employees and here is the reason

Snap set to lay off 20% employees and here is the reason

Snapchat to pay up to $50K to top sound creators in India: Know more

Snapchat to pay up to $50K to top sound creators in India: Know more

Snapchat adds its AI chatbot for all users, empowers more creators

Snapchat adds its AI chatbot for all users, empowers more creators

Snapchat's user slams the new 'My AI' feature

Snapchat's user slams the new 'My AI' feature

Snapchat surpasses 200 million monthly active users in India

Snapchat surpasses 200 million monthly active users in India

Snapchat unveils new AR Filter for virtual nail painting

Snapchat unveils new AR Filter for virtual nail painting

Recently, the company rolled out a new augmented reality (AR) filter which enables users to virtually paint their nails. Snap collaborated with OPI, a renowned US-based nail salon and drugstore brand to bring the new feature. The new AR nail segmentation technology provides users with a digital nail try-on experience.

ALSO READ: Google discontinues Chromecast 1st-gen 2013 support

 

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News