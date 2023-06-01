Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Snapchat introduces innovative generative AI feature exclusively for paid users

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has introduced a new generative AI feature for its paid Snapchat+ subscribers. The new feature will enable the paid subscribers to interact with My AI chatbot, in which they could share Snaps of their activities and get a customised, generative Snapback that carries on the conversation.

In the official blog of the company stated: "Snap My AI a picture of your pizza, OOTD, or even your furry best friend, and My AI may respond with a Snapback in reaction to what you're doing. So, if you Snap My AI your latest grocery haul, it might recommend a recipe!"

The new feature will enable the user to save images shared with the chatbot which could be stored and utilized to improve the product experience.

The company further added, "While it was designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur, so please do not rely on it for advice."

Introduced in February of this year as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, the 'My AI' chatbot has since evolved. In April, the company made an announcement to globally roll out the chatbot to all users, along with the introduction of new features.

Recently, the company rolled out a new augmented reality (AR) filter which enables users to virtually paint their nails. Snap collaborated with OPI, a renowned US-based nail salon and drugstore brand to bring the new feature. The new AR nail segmentation technology provides users with a digital nail try-on experience.

