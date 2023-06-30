Friday, June 30, 2023
     
Snapchat+ surpasses 4 million paid subscribers milestone

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, reports over 4 million subscribers for Snapchat+ in its first year, offering exclusive and experimental features to users.

Reported By : IANS
New Delhi
Updated on: June 30, 2023 18:48 IST
Snapchat+ achieves impressive milestones with over 4 million paid users

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has announced that the subscription service 'Snapchat+' has crossed 4 million subscribers in its first year since launching. The Snapchat+ subscription offers access to exclusive, experimental and pre-release features, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

The blog post states, "Snapchat+ subscribers love the frequent feature drops that enhance communication with their closest friends, and favourite creators, and allow them to customise the look and feel of their app."

Currently, paid users have access to more than 20 features, including:

  • Custom app themes
  • Unique app icons
  • Ability to pin their #1 BFF

The company announced two new upcoming features for Snapchat+ subscribers -- Expressive Chat Messages and Custom Chat Colours.

With the 'Expressive Chat Messages' feature, users will be able to express themselves with big reactions or share small notes.

Users can make their messages match their moods with expressive font sizes.

On the other hand, with the 'Custom Chat Colours' feature, users will be able to pick a hue that feels like them for their messages to friends, the company said.

At the company's "Investor Day" in February, it was announced that in "just six months since launch", the subscription service "reached more than 2.5 million subscribers and an annual revenue run rate of over $100 million."

