Scratch Card Scam: What is it and how to protect your bank account from such cyber crime?

In today's digital age, the internet has become an essential part of our lives, making many of our daily tasks more convenient. However, as the use of the internet has grown, so have the risks associated with it. Cyber fraud and scams have become increasingly common, with scammers continuously devising new methods to deceive unsuspecting individuals. One such recent method is the "Scratch Card Scam," which has left many people vulnerable to significant financial loss.

How does the ‘Scratch Card Scam’ work?

Recently, a new form of cyber fraud emerged, targeting individuals through scratch cards. In these scams, victims receive a scratch card through a courier service, which promises the chance to win a substantial sum of money. Once the card has been scratched, the recipient is informed that they have won a large prize (mostly money), which often amounts to lakhs (in Indian currency). The victim is then instructed to call a phone number provided on the card to claim their winnings.

This is where the scam begins. Upon calling the number, the victim is told that to receive the prize money, they must first pay a processing fee and taxes. Trusting this information, the victim follows the instructions given by the scammer, which typically involves providing personal details and making payments. As a result, the victim unknowingly gives the scammer access to their bank account, leading to significant financial losses.

Scratch Card Scams: Real-life examples

A recent case from Thiruvananthapuram highlights the dangers of the scratch card scam. A woman received a scratch card through the mail, which stated that she had won Rs 8 lakh. After following the instructions on the card and contacting the provided number, she was informed that she needed to pay fees and taxes to claim her prize. She complied, and soon after, Rs 23 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from her bank account.

Another similar incident occurred in Bangalore, where a woman was promised Rs 15.51 lakh after scratching a card. Believing that she had won, she called the provided number and shared her details and ID proof. Subsequently, a large sum of money was siphoned from her account.

How to protect yourself from such scams?

To avoid falling victim to the scratch card scam, consider the following tips:

Do not react to unsolicited scratch cards: If you receive a scratch card out of the blue, be wary and do not immediately react to it. Know the rules about lottery and prize winnings: Legitimate lotteries or prizes do not require the winner to pay any fees or taxes upfront. If you are asked to make a payment to claim your prize, it is likely a scam. Verify the source: If you receive a scratch card and suspect foul play, contact the company that supposedly sent it to confirm its authenticity. Always verify the process for claiming the prize directly with the company officials. Never share personal information: To redeem a scratch card or any prize, never provide your details, bank information, or ID proof without verifying the legitimacy of the sender.

You need to stay vigilant and informed so that you can protect yourself from falling prey to scratch card scams and similar fraudulent schemes.

