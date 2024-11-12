Satellite internet coming to India next year, TRAI to finalise its recommendation by December 15

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Satellite internet

The telecom regulator in India, known as TRAI, is expected to finalise its recommendations on new rules for satellite communications by December 15. This decision is important as it will help the government determine how to allocate the radio waves (or spectrum) needed for satellite companies to offer internet services from space, which could lead to expanded satellite-based broadband in the country. A government official mentioned that TRAI is currently reviewing various points that were raised during public discussions about these rules. Some of these points were not included in the original consultation document, so they will need to be considered as well.

Recently, TRAI held an open forum to discuss the terms for assigning spectrum to satellite communication services. Major telecom companies like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have expressed that they prefer spectrum to be sold through auctions, ensuring that everyone has a fair chance to access these resources. On the other hand, companies like Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper support a different approach, where spectrum is allocated without auctions.

The discussions have clearly shown a divide between traditional telecom companies and satellite operators. During the open forum, Jio and Airtel joined forces to advocate for fair competition, arguing that the same rules should apply to everyone as India formulates its regulations for satellite communications.

Jio has even sought legal advice suggesting that TRAI’s current plans for satellite spectrum allocation do not adequately address fairness with ground-based telecom networks. Meanwhile, representatives from Starlink highlighted that consumers in India are eager for satellite broadband and deserve to choose an affordable and high-quality service.

Starlink emphasised that it aims to offer reasonable prices for satellite internet, making it accessible to customers who have previously been overlooked.

Meanwhile, Starlink is moving forward with plans to offer internet service through satellites in India. According to recent reports, the company has agreed to comply with the Indian government's regulations on data protection and storage. This is a crucial step in obtaining the required permission to provide satellite internet services in the country.

Inputs from PTI