Samsung, Voltas, more 1.5 ton split ACs available for Rs 25,000 on Independence sale: Where to buy

Flipkart's latest sale features attractive discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, and home appliances such as refrigerators, smart TVs, microwaves, washing machines, and air conditioners. During this sale, interested buyers can purchase Split ACs ranging from 1 ton to 2 tons for Rs 25,000 or less. Impressive offers are available on Split ACs from popular brands like Carrier, Midea, Samsung, Godrej, and Voltas.
Carrier
The 2025 model of Carrier's 6-in-1 Convertible AC is available starting at Rs 31,900. This 1-ton AC features an inverter smart energy display. Additionally, the company provides a 10-year warranty on the compressor and a 5-year warranty on the PCB. An extra discount of Rs 1,500 is also available when purchasing this 3-star energy-rated AC.
Voltas
You can buy Voltas's 1.5-ton, 3-star rated Split AC for just Rs 32,990. This Voltas AC, also a 2025 model, comes with a 4-step adjustable mode. Furthermore, an instant bank discount of up to Rs 1,500 and an exchange offer of up to Rs 6,000 are available with this purchase.
Samsung
Samsung's AI AC is listed at Rs 40,489. Interested buyers can get an instant bank discount of up to Rs 1,500 on this AC. This 1.5-ton capacity AC features a 5-step convertible cooling function and a 3-star energy rating.
MarQ
This 1-ton split AC from Flipkart's own brand, MarQ. It offers a 5-in-1 convertible feature and includes technologies like turbo cooling with a 3-star rating. You can purchase this AC for Rs 23,990. Additionally, an exchange offer of Rs 6,000 and an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 are also available.
Godrej
The Godrej 5-in-1 convertible AC was launched in 2025. It is available for Rs 31,990, reflecting a 30 per cent price reduction. This AC operates on inverter technology. Buyers can also benefit from an exchange offer of up to Rs 6,000 and an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500.
