Elon Musk challenges Google, OpenAI with new text-to-video feature on Grok Elon Musk has introduced a new text-to-video generation feature in his AI tool, Grok. The beta version is currently being rolled out to X Premium users.

Elon Musk has introduced a new ‘Imagine’ text-to-video feature in Grok AI. This functionality will allow Grok AI to generate videos based on text commands. This new feature will pose significant competition to Google's Veo3 and OpenAI's Sora.AI in the text-to-video generation space. Elon Musk has named this feature ‘Imagine,’ implying its ability to create videos directly from users' textual ideas.

Musk shared this development via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating that users will gain access to this new ‘Imagine’ feature by updating their X app. However, users will initially be placed on a waitlist for the Grok Imagine feature. This Grok ‘Imagine’ feature is designed to generate high-quality videos through text commands and will operate on Grok's latest large language model.

Controversy surrounding ‘Imagine’

Similar to Google's Gemini Veo3 and OpenAI's Sora, ‘Imagine’ will enable video generation based on text prompts. However, Grok AI's ‘Imagine’ will include a unique ‘spicy mode’. This mode will allow users to create 6-second video clips. This particular mode has already sparked controversy. Many users expressed concerns that it could promote objectionable content.

Currently, beta access to the Grok AI ‘Imagine’ feature will be granted to X Premium users. However, the company will select specific users for this privilege, prioritising heavy users of Grok AI for early beta access. In addition to ‘Imagine,’ Grok AI has also introduced a ‘Valentine mode’. Beta access for this feature has also been extended to premium users. Valentine mode features an imaginary character with whom users can interact and share their thoughts, effectively serving as a digital companion.

Meanwhile, X has dramatically lowered its subscription fees for users in India. The social media platform is offering discounts of up to 48 per cent. According to information on its website, the cost for a premium account, specifically for mobile app users, has been reduced by nearly half.

